Seahawks QB Russell Wilson out 6-8 weeks with finger injury: Reports
Published
Earlier Friday, Carroll said "we don't know enough yet" about the injury but added that it "could" be mallet finger, which is a sprain...Full Article
Published
Earlier Friday, Carroll said "we don't know enough yet" about the injury but added that it "could" be mallet finger, which is a sprain...Full Article
Ciara is giving fans of her husband Russell Wilson an update on his condition after he underwent surgery. The 32-year-old Seattle..
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could miss at least a month and possibly up to eight weeks with a ruptured tendon in..