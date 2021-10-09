News24.com | WATCH | US court allows Texas to resume ban on most abortions
A US federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Texas could resume its ban on most abortions, two days after another court suspended the ban.Full Article
It comes two days after a lower court blocked the law, which bans abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.
A federal appeals court Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across..