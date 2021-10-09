Most of Lebanon loses electricity after power stations run out of fuel
Published
Lebanon's two major power stations shut down Saturday due to a fuel shortage which has resulted in power outages in most areas in the...Full Article
Published
Lebanon's two major power stations shut down Saturday due to a fuel shortage which has resulted in power outages in most areas in the...Full Article
Most of Lebanon is set to lose access to state-generated electricity, forcing residents to buy electricity from private providers..
Lebanon's electricity grid has shut down entirely after the country's two main power stations ran out of fuel, according to..