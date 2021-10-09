Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra appears before UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra appears before UP Police

Upworthy

Published

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was quizzed here on Saturday for over nine hours by an SIT of Uttar...

Full Article