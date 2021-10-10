Alabama vs. Texas A&M score, takeaways: Aggies win stunner, No. 1 Tide suffer first unranked loss since 2007

Alabama vs. Texas A&M score, takeaways: Aggies win stunner, No. 1 Tide suffer first unranked loss since 2007

Upworthy

Published

The nation's top-ranked team fell hard in Kyle Field to a Texas A&M team ready for everything Alabama threw at it

Full Article