Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has coronavirus-related pneumonia
Published
Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West announced Saturday night that he has pneumonia related to a COVID-19 infection.Full Article
Published
Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West announced Saturday night that he has pneumonia related to a COVID-19 infection.Full Article
Allen West, the former Texas GOP chairman who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in the Republican gubernatorial primary,..