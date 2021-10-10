Taiwan will not bow to China, president says
Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday, following a spike in incursions by Chinese…Full Article
On Taiwan's national day, President Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen stated that the country will reject all efforts from China to 're-unify'..
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says her people will not down to pressure from China and pledged will continue to bolster the..