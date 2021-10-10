Sydney prepares to ease restrictions after 100 days of lockdown
Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said on Sunday, with businesses preparing to welcome fully vaccinated residents the following day.Full Article
Fully vaccinated people in Sydney have been enjoying cafes and bars as the city reopens for the first time after more than 100 days..
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the..