15 shot, 1 killed at a bar in downtown St. Paul overnight shooting
St. Paul police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead and 14 others wounded Sunday.Full Article
No arrests were immediately made in the attack, which is believed to have involved multiple shooters, authorities said.
One person has died and more than a dozen others are hurt after a shooting inside a bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.