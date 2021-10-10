House Capitol attack panel ready to urge prosecution of Trump aides, says Schiff
Published
Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Steve Bannon and Kash Patel all defying subpoenas under instruction from TrumpFull Article
Published
Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Steve Bannon and Kash Patel all defying subpoenas under instruction from TrumpFull Article
The move comes as the Capitol attack committee indicates it's "engaging with" two ex-aides to former President Donald Trump.
The House panel probing the Capitol attack had demanded documents and testimony from the former president's former aides by..