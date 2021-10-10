William Shatner's Blue Origin space trip delayed by weather
Published
At age 90, Shatner would be the oldest person sent to space, but he'll have to wait another day to get there.Full Article
Published
At age 90, Shatner would be the oldest person sent to space, but he'll have to wait another day to get there.Full Article
The 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor is set to be Blue Origin's first celebrity passenger.
Next week, in a thoroughly modern blurring of reality and fiction, William Shatner will soar to space with Blue Origin. Do you..