Victoria has recorded 1612 new locally acquired coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.The health department confirmed the new figures about 9.30am on Monday after the state recorded its second highest day of new cases the previous...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: 1612 new cases, 8 deaths in Victoria
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Victoria expands access to Pfizer and Moderna as state records 1,612 new local COVID-19 cases, eight deaths
SBS
Some 19,012 cases have been recorded in the state since the pandemic began.
-
Vaccine passport trial kicks off in regional Victoria as state records 1612 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths
Brisbane Times
-
Victoria reports 1,612 new local COVID-19 cases and eight deaths
SBS
-
Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 1,115 new cases
BBC News
-
The Latest: Alabama Gov. Ivey extends help for hospitals
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 1890 new cases, five deaths
New Zealand Herald
Victoria has recorded 1890 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and five more deaths.The health department confirmed the new figures..