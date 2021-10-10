Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after 'candid and professional' talks
The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the...Full Article
Officials met face-to-face in Doha, but there has been no word of any agreements reached
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said Sunday that two days of “candid” discussions with the United States “went well” in..