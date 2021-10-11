Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil

On Saturday, 9 October, so recently passed, Rome saw a great demonstration against the Green Pass. One hundred thousand Italians gathered in the capital to protest peacefully and demonstrate to the government that not everyone agrees with its discriminatory policy based on the green card, the Nazi laissez-passer necessary to go to work if you are not vaccinated with the blessed but still experimental serum. A human tide, which was also flesh and blood of our land, tried once more to challenge without violence what more and more often appears as the pure and simple propaganda of an oppressive regime, a propaganda that for almost two years it poisons our life but from which most Italians do not want or cannot detach, at least for the moment. Suddenly, clashes with the police began, triggered by an "assault” against a headquarters of the largest Italian "Leftist” trade union. The perpetrators were some people belonging to the right-wing Forza Nuova movement [New Force movement], identified and arrested. From what I read, there are no material damage or beatings to trade unionists but that was enough for the Union entailed to cry all its tears and immediately receive the solidarity of the government, parliament and even the President of the Republic.