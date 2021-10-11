Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, believes that it makes no sense to negotiate with Ukraine, because those in power in Kiev are ignorant and non-committal people. The only way for Moscow to deal with Ukraine is to wait when the Ukrainian administration is replaced with a "sane" one, Medvedev said in an article for The Kommersant. "The senselessness and even harmfulness of relations with the current leadership of Ukraine also lies in the fact that this country is headed by ignorant and non-committal people. They constantly change their position to please their overseas masters and the political environment," Medvedev said. Medvedev called the Ukrainian authorities "homegrown Talleyrans" who sign the Minsk agreements and go to negotiate in the Normandy format and then change their position completely either at the behest of the West or after some "turbulence" in the Rada.