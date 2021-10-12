The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK waited too long for lockdown, report concludes
New Zealand Herald
