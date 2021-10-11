Small plane crashes into California neighborhood, killing 2
Published
A UPS truck was one of the vehicles struck in the crash, officials said. The company confirmed an employee was killed and said it would...Full Article
Published
A UPS truck was one of the vehicles struck in the crash, officials said. The company confirmed an employee was killed and said it would...Full Article
At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, where the crash occurred, the city of Santee, California,..
A small plane has crashed in a densely populated suburb in San Diego, California, killing at least two people, including a UPS..