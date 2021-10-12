Jim Edmonds wears 'Anti Biden' shirt as Meghan King weds President Joe Biden's nephew
The 51-year-old baseball alum and his daughter Hayley, 23, wore T-shirt that read 'Anti Biden Social Club' in a post on Hayley's...Full Article
Former 'RHOC' cast member Meghan King Edmonds will reportedly wed President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens on Monday.