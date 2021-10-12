Jim Edmonds wears 'Anti Biden' shirt as Meghan King weds President Joe Biden's nephew

Jim Edmonds wears 'Anti Biden' shirt as Meghan King weds President Joe Biden's nephew

Upworthy

Published

The 51-year-old baseball alum and his daughter Hayley, 23, wore T-shirt that read 'Anti Biden Social Club' in a post on Hayley's...

Full Article