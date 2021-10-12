Thailand May Allow Vaccinated U.S. Visitors to Skip Quarantine
A new plan would lift travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers from 10 countries, including the U.S., provided they test negative for the virus.Full Article
Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year, an 82% plunge.
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand plans to no longer require international visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to quarantine..
Thailand's prime minister says the country plans to no longer require international visitors from at least 10 low-risk nations to..