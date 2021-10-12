Elon Musk jabs at second place Jeff Bezos 🥈 as lead builds as the richest person on Earth
Published
To celebrate his self-adorned gold medal, Elon Musk jokingly jabbed at his rival Jeff Bezos by responding to a Twitter post with a...Full Article
Published
To celebrate his self-adorned gold medal, Elon Musk jokingly jabbed at his rival Jeff Bezos by responding to a Twitter post with a...Full Article
Elon Musk's personal wealth is now $222 billion, widening his gap as the richest person in the world according to Bloomberg's...