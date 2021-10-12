Jon Gruden resigns: Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to email scandal involving former Raiders coach
Published
Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders: Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to heated controversy in Las VegasFull Article
Published
Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders: Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to heated controversy in Las VegasFull Article
Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Jon Gruden's resignation as Raiders coach reminded the Cowboys owner "we are all accountable."
Take a look at the rise and fall of former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders amid an email..