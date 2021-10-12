Matt Amodio's 'Jeopardy' winning streak ends after 38 consecutive victories
Published
"Jeopardy" contestant Matt Amodio's winning streak comes to an end after 38 consecutive victories.Full Article
Published
"Jeopardy" contestant Matt Amodio's winning streak comes to an end after 38 consecutive victories.Full Article
The contestant’s winning run came to an end, putting him behind only “Jeopardy!” superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most..
Not many computer science students command a lot of attention, especially from the American public. But Matt Amodio, a student at..