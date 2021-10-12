NASCAR Crowd Chants F--k Joe Biden But the News Reporter Hears 'Let's Go Brandon'

The crowd chants F Joe Biden after the Sparks 300 at Talladega and this news reporter thought they were cheering for Brandon Brown, who just won.

