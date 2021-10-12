This 'Jeopardy!' question ended Matt Amodio's winning streak
'What is Poland?' Matt Amodio guessed on Monday's 'Jeopardy!' The wrong answer ended his 38-game winning streak that raked in $1.5 million.Full Article
"I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion and I accomplished that," the exiting champ said
"Jeopardy" contestant Matt Amodio's winning streak comes to an end after 38 consecutive victories.