Coroner reveals Gabby Petito was strangled to death by 'human force'
Published
Gabby Petito was strangled to death by “human force,” Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, who oversaw the Long Island native’s autopsy,...Full Article
Published
Gabby Petito was strangled to death by “human force,” Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, who oversaw the Long Island native’s autopsy,...Full Article
Coroner Confirms Gabby Petito's, Death Was a Homicide, as Search for Fiancé Continues.
According to the FBI, a county coroner..