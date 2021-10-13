All 206 House Republicans voted for the US to default on debt
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Mitch McConnell ahead of the vote, saying that he was playing, "Russian roulette with the economy."Full Article
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Mitch McConnell ahead of the vote, saying that he was playing, "Russian roulette with the economy."Full Article
Members of the House have approved a short-term hike to the nation’s debt limit with a vote Tuesday evening.
Senate Republicans, Join Democrats, to Pass $480B Debt Ceiling Hike.
Late on October 7, senators voted to approve a short-term..