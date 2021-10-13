No, that highway sign won't take you to 'Squid Game,' police say. 'It's just directions'
Police in the United Kingdom are advising drivers a sign with symbols featured in "Squid Game" will not take them to the tournament.
It's the smash hit Netflix show which has spread like wildfire across the globe.
A sign that appears to direct motorists to Squid Game is in fact a motorway diversion, police say.