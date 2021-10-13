Fire Rages In Southern California Coastal Mountains

Watch VideoA major highway in Southern California coastal mountains remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place as a growing wildfire chewed through dry vegetation in the region.
More than 760 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire, which covered 21 square miles along the south Santa Barbara County coast and...
Watch VideoA major highway in Southern California coastal mountains remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place as a growing wildfire chewed through dry vegetation in the region.