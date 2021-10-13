Hurricane Pamela Makes Landfall in Western Mexico

Hurricane Pamela came ashore on Mexico's Pacific coast Wednesday, bringing with it strong winds and rain. The Category 1 storm had just regained hurricane strength before hitting 65 kilometers north of Mazatlan, a port city and tourist destination. The storm has the potential for strong storm surge and possible flooding. At landfall, the storm had winds of 120 kph, but that was anticipated to dissipate quickly as the storm moves inland. The remnants of the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rains across much of Mexico, could hit Texas on Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.