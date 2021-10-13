Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Justice Department Lawyer

Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Wednesday to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of President Donald Trump and aided Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election.
