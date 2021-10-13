CDC predicts continued declines in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths over next 4 weeks
Published
Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next fours weeks, according to ensemble forecasts from the US...Full Article
Published
Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next fours weeks, according to ensemble forecasts from the US...Full Article
COVID-19 Deaths
and Hospitalizations , Expected to Decline
Over Next Month.
According to forecasts recently..