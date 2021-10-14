India: Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
Published
Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.Full Article
Published
Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.Full Article
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness. He was..
Former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the Cardiology Department in AIIMS Delhi after reporting fever and weakness.