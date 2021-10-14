Prince William: Saving Earth Should Come Before Space Tourism
Published
"If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now," the Duke of Cambridge said.Full Article
Published
"If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now," the Duke of Cambridge said.Full Article
The Duke of Cambridge has criticised space race masterminds saying the world’s greatest minds need to focus on solving..
The Duke of Cambridge has criticised the space race stating that the world's greatest minds should focus on trying to fix the Earth..