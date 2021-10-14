Norway Officials Say Bow-And-Arrow Attack Appears Act Of Terror

Watch VideoA Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. Norway's national security agency said the suspect's actions "currently appear to be an act of terrorism."
