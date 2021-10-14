What's Behind President Biden's Poll Numbers?

Watch VideoFrom a deadly withdrawal out of Afghanistan to inflation and a stalled agenda in Congress — the past three months have taken a significant political toll on President Biden.
The slide began in early August, with his approval rating dipping below the all-important 50% mark as the Taliban retook Afghanistan.
