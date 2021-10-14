Murdaugh Charged With Taking Insurance Money In Maid's Death

Watch VideoA prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper that a lawsuit said total more than $4 million, state police said Thursday.
Alex Murdaugh was arrested at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys said he has spent...
