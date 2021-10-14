Jan. 6 Panel Sets Vote On Contempt Charges Against Bannon

Watch VideoA congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel's subpoena on Thursday.
The chairman of the panel, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee will vote next...
