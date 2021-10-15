UK Lawmaker David Amess Stabbed Multiple Times
Published
The incident took place as the Conservative lawmaker was meeting constituents in Essex, according to reports.Full Article
Published
The incident took place as the Conservative lawmaker was meeting constituents in Essex, according to reports.Full Article
David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting..
MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times while at a constituency surgery at a church in Essex