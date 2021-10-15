FDA Panel Considers Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

Watch VideoU.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.
The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third...
Watch VideoU.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.