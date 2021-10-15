Merck and Pfizer are each developing a new oral antiviral drug that might prevent or treat COVID-19. The pills are very different from the antiparasitic medication ivermectin, contrary to claims online that they are “suspiciously similar” or that the companies are “repackaging” ivermectin in a ploy to increase profits.Full Article
Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 Antivirals Different From Ivermectin
