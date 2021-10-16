A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer "opposing" or "other" viewpoints on the subject.Gina Peddy, the executive...Full Article
Outrage after US teachers told to offer books with 'opposing' Holocaust views
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Teachers told to balance Holocaust books with 'opposing' views by Texas school chief
Sky News
Teachers in a Texas city have been told if they have book on the Holocaust in the classroom they should also have one offering an..
-
Texas school official tells teachers that Holocaust books should be countered with ‘opposing’ views
Washington Post
-
School Administrator Reportedly Told Teachers To Use Books About The Holocaust With ‘Opposing’ Views
Daily Caller
-
Angry CRT Activists Claim Texas School Is Pushing Holocaust Denial
Newsmax
-
Texas school administrator told teachers to include Holocaust books with 'opposing' views
CTV News