Earthquake on Indonesia resort island Bali kills at least 3
Published
Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali early Saturday.Full Article
Published
Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's resort island of Bali early Saturday.Full Article
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand..