Bali earthquake kills three, injures seven
Published
Three people were killed Saturday when an earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island Bali, the disaster agency said. The 4.8 magnitude quake struck at 4:18 a.m. at a…Full Article
Published
Three people were killed Saturday when an earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island Bali, the disaster agency said. The 4.8 magnitude quake struck at 4:18 a.m. at a…Full Article
Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia's..