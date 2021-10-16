Indonesia river cleanup leads to 11 students drowning, 10 rescued
Published
Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia’s West Java Province, officials said Saturday.Full Article
Published
Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia’s West Java Province, officials said Saturday.Full Article
Eleven junior high students have drowned while on a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia. A further 10 pupils were..