Russia has reported a record number of new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with cases hitting 34,303 - the highest since the pandemic began.Full Article
COVID-19 cases hit record daily high in Russia as deaths spike with infection surge
New Zealand Vaccinates 2.5% of Its Population Against COVID in a Single Day
VOA News
At least 2.5% of New Zealand’s population was vaccinated for COVID-19 in a single day Saturday, according to preliminary data. ..
