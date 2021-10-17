Do you need a COVID-19 booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated?
Published
Qualifying as fully vaccinated is important because it can be required to travel, attend large events, or get access to indoor businesses.Full Article
Published
Qualifying as fully vaccinated is important because it can be required to travel, attend large events, or get access to indoor businesses.Full Article
The uptake is too slow to stop the spread of Covid, experts have warned.
Some people will be offered a third dose of the Covid vaccine to make sure the greatest level of protection is provided as we reach..