Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
Published
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.Full Article
Published
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.Full Article
Congratulations are in order for the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian! Travis Barker has popped the question to the..
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged.