Facebook to hire 10,000 people in EU to build the 'metaverse'
Published
Facebook to hire 10,000 people in EU to build the 'metaverse' - CNN Edition * U.S., * International, * Arabic, * Español, Edition *...Full Article
Published
Facebook to hire 10,000 people in EU to build the 'metaverse' - CNN Edition * U.S., * International, * Arabic, * Español, Edition *...Full Article
Facebook posted on Sunday that the high-skilled workers will help build "the metaverse," a futuristic notion for connecting people..
Facebook executives have been touting the metaverse as the next big thing after the mobile internet