Former President Bill Clinton Released From Hospital After 6 Days

Former President Bill Clinton Released From Hospital After 6 Days

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoBill Clinton arrived Sunday at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital, officials said.

The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed...

Full Article