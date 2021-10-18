Apple intros 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with display notches, M1 Pro, and M1 Max

Apple intros 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with display notches, M1 Pro, and M1 Max

Upworthy

Published

Apple intros 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with display notches, M1 Pro, and M1 Max | Ars Technica Skip to main...

Full Article